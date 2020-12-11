The Yakuza Remastered Collection and Yakuza 6 come to PC next year

You’ll soon be able to add a heap of old Yakuza games to your collection on PC. As part of the bevvy of reveals and announcements during the Game Awards, Publisher Sega revealed that The Yakuza Remastered Collection and Yakuza 6 will be available on Windows 10 and Steam early next year.

First up is The Yakuza Remastered Collection. It launches January 28, 2021, and comes with Yakuza 3, 4, and 5. Each will be sold separately, too, so you won’t have to commit to the entire purchase if you only want to play one of them. You can then complete your collection when March 25 rolls around as Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will be available, which is the final story in protagonist Kazuma Kiryu’s saga.

The Yakuza games could previously be found on PlayStation solely but Sega has been slowly sending them our way since 2018. We first got Yakuza 0 before 1 and 2 followed suit. The future of the series is looking rosy for PC fans, though, as the game’s latest instalment, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, launched on PC simultaneously with console.

You can catch a trailer below to see what it’s all about:

YouTube Thumbnail

If you want to know what upcoming PC games are also on the way, you know where to click.

Iain Harris

Deputy news editor

Updated:

Won't stop writing about Red Dead Online. We 've no problem with that. Has bylines all over, including: Kotaku, Rock Paper Shotgun, Esports News UK, VG24/7, and PocketGamer.Biz.

