Enhance your gaming set-up with 30% off Yeelight RGB lights this Christmas

Why do gamers fill their spaces with RGB lights? Because they look flipping sick, that’s why. Using smart technology, you can set just the right tone and lighting effects to give your room the perfect atmosphere, and create a true sanctuary for fun and de-stressing. If you’ve always meant to bring some colour to your rig with a set of RGB lights, the good news is that you can now get 30% off smart bulbs and LED strips from Yeelight, helping to make them just a little more affordable during the expensive holiday season.

The offer comes as part of Yeelight’s Christmas campaign, and it’s true that you can give any room that heartwarming festive feeling with RGB lights. However, they’re not just seasonal decorations. Heck, you can keep that in your gaming room and configure them differently every month to move away from the seasonal aesthetic. They open the doors to a wide range of customisation options and that’s precisely what makes them so great.

While you certainly might want to buy these for yourself during the sale, it’s worth thinking about getting them for friends and family, regardless of whether they’re a gamer or not. These RGB lights are useful for just about anybody and they’re sure to appreciate them.

As part of the Christmas offer, you can choose from:

Best christmas lighting kit 1

Smart Color Bulbs x 2

6.56ft LED light strip

Smart LED lamp

Best Christmas Lighting Kit 1 Best Christmas Lighting Kit 1 Yeelight $134.97 $99.99

Best Chrstmas Lighting Kit 2

Smart Color Bulbs x 4

16.4f LED light strip

Best Christmas Lighting Kit 2 Best Christmas Lighting Kit 2 Yeelight $134.98 $99.99

Best Christmas Lighting Kit 3

Smart LED lamp

Candela lamp

Best Christmas Lighting Kit 3 Best Christmas Lighting Kit 3 Yeelight $109.98 $76.98

