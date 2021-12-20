Free card game Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will have cross-play and cross-save at launch

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, a free-to-play card game headed to Steam sometime this winter, has just got a new showing at this year’s Jump Festa anime event. That means a fresh look at gameplay and more details about the game’s features – including news that it’ll offer cross-platform support when it launches.

Alongside the new gameplay trailer (in Japanese; included below) Konami has revealed that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will let players battle against others across the world regardless of which platform they’re on, with this feature being available from the get-go. Given the game’s launching on Steam for PC, Nintendo Switch, both current and last-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles, iOS, and Android, that means a pretty big pool of players to take on through cross-play.

Additionally, there’ll be a cross-save feature available across the various platforms. Konami explains in a press release that players will be able to link their Master Duel game data across platforms, which means you’ll get to carry over your progress between PC, console, and mobile if you fancy hopping between them and picking up from where you left off.

While it seems the trailer is only in Japanese for now, it does reveal some of the other features coming with the card game. For example, there’s a solo campaign mode to take on that explores stories behind the cards, and there are tournaments and events to enter if you prefer to play against others. Additionally, there are “extensive” deck-building features and more than 10,000 cards to unlock (though it’s worth noting some of these may require in-game purchases or participation in events). Here’s the new clip:

The game will also feature “detailed” tutorials, too, so it sounds like it might be a good entry point if you’re looking to turn your hand to card games but aren’t all that familiar with them, or the Yu-Go-Oh! trading card game, specifically.

There’s no specific Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel release date just yet, but it’s due to hit Steam at some point this winter – so, hopefully very soon.