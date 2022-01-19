Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel is already the number five game on Steam

Yu-Gi-Oh fans have been clamoring for a modern game that replicates the full TCG experience, and now that Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel is out, those fans are showing up in force. The free-to-play card game hit PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC earlier today, and it’s already one of the biggest games on Steam.

The PC version of Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel reached a peak concurrent player count 159,158 earlier today, as SteamDB shows. That’s the fifth-biggest peak on Steam today, behind only Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, and Apex Legends. That means Yu-Gi-Oh is outperforming the likes of Grand Theft Auto V, Monster Hunter Rise, New World, Destiny 2, and more.

Today’s launch was a complete surprise, so there aren’t any critic reviews out there – not that they’d have much to say so early anyway, with this being an online-focused game – but early Steam user reviews have been ‘very positive’. Some players are concerned about the free-to-play monetisation, but how that compares to other digital TCGs over the long haul remains to be seen.

