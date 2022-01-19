Free TCG Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel is out on Steam now

Surprise! Konami has released Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel on Steam. While the free trading card game was pencilled in for a winter launch, we didn’t hear anything specific about a release date so it’s a pleasant surprise to see that it’s just, like, launched.

Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel features more than 10,000 cards that you may recognise from over two decades of the show’s existence. It’s worth keeping in mind, though, that getting some of these cards may require you to participate in an event or purchase something in-game.

If you fancy playing by yourself, the solo mode features campaigns based around deck types that feature story sequences based on the lore of the cards. There are also tutorial and duel strategy modes to help you learn how to play the game before jumping online to duel someone else. Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel features cross-play and cross-save, too, so you can battle your friends regardless of what platform any of you are currently on.

You can also busy yourself between duels by disassembling unwanted cards to generate new ones. There are also deck-building features and resources that include a database of deck lists, so you have plenty of tools for theorycrafting.

Here’s the brand-new trailer:

