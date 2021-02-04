The industry remembers ZeniMax CEO Robert Altman

ZeniMax co-founder and CEO Robert A. Altman has died at the age of 73. At ZeniMax, Altman presided over some of the most beloved studios in videogames, including Fallout and Elder Scrolls developer Bethesda, Dishonored and Prey developer Arkane, Doom developer id Software, Wolfenstein developer MachineGames, and more.

“We are deeply saddened to tell you of the passing of Robert A. Altman, our founder and CEO,” Bethesda says in a tweet. “He was a true visionary, friend, and believer in the spirit of people and the power of what they could accomplish together. He was an extraordinary leader, and an even better human being.”

In 1984, Altman married former Wonder Woman actor Lynda Carter. They had two children, and their son, James, is now director of publishing operations at Bethesda. In a letter posted to the Bethesda website, James says “One of Robert’s most defining personal qualities was how much he always looked out for people, and cared for them. I find it fitting that Robert’s final great professional accomplishment – in a long career of professional accomplishments – was to make a deal to be acquired by Microsoft.”

James continues, “Robert and I had strategic discussions many times, and he was always uncompromising that he would never make a deal if our developers would not support it. ‘I don’t care how much money anyone offers. We will never be acquired unless it’s a good home for our studios,’ he would say.”

Since the announcement of Altman’s death, notable figures from across the industry shared their condolences.

Many people at ZeniMax had kind things to say about working with Altman, as well.

Our thoughts are with Altman’s family, friends, and co-workers.

Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Updated:

As an American, Dustin enjoys being asked to write about football and cockney rhyming slang. Besides PC gaming, he's a keen anime and wrestling fan.

