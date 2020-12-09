Elder Scrolls Online dev has a “new, unannounced triple-A IP” on the way

Looks like ZeniMax Online, developer of The Elder Scrolls Online, has a brand-new triple-A project in store. Senior game designer Quentin Cobb has announced that he’s just joined the company and that, alongside forming a new ZeniMax “satellite studio” with some other devs, he’s working on a “new, unannounced triple-A IP”.

Cobb, who has previously worked at The Last of Us and Uncharted developer Naughty Dog, as well as at Sony and Daybreak Game Company, has announced on Twitter: “I am happy to announce that I’ve joined ZeniMax Online as a sr. designer working with my good friend [creative director] Ben Jones, on a new, unannounced triple-A IP! I’m thrilled this is finally happening and wanted to share a few details”.

In subsequent posts Cobb explains that, alongside devs Alex Sulman, John Bautista, Chris Kovach, and TJ Madigan, he’s helped form “the basis of a new satellite studio for Zenimax Online here in San Diego”. He later adds: “This is easily the most excited I’ve ever been to work on a project since I joined the industry back in 2009”.

There’s no information beyond this on exactly what this mystery project might be, much less when we can expect to hear more about it.

Cobb additionally highlights that the studio has got a whole bunch of positions it’s hiring for across its San Diego studio and other locations, with the company saying on its website that these roles are for “both The Elder Scrolls Online and multiple unannounced projects”. However, a peek at the role descriptions doesn’t seem to offer any clues.

