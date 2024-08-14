Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 is finally here, bringing three new agents, more W-Engines, Bangoos, areas, and story to HoYoverse’s gacha extravaganza. Called Undercover R&B, there are plenty of easy ways to try and pull the new agents Qingyi, Jane Doe, and Seth in 1.1. Just like with HoYo’s other updates for Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, ZZZ’s first major content drop is absolutely packed, and you even get some free Polychrome and Master Tapes just for logging in.

Now that the Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 release date has arrived, there’s a lot to unpack. You can get 300 free Polychrome for simply logging in, and you have until Saturday September 13 to claim the reward in your mail. Don’t forget to snag ten Encrypted Master Tapes from the gacha game’s All-New Program event either – all you need to do is log in for seven days to redeem them. You need to be level eight and have beaten the prologue though, so keep that in mind.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 also adds two S-rank agents and one A-rank. We already have the best Zenless Zone Zero Jane Doe build, and another Zenless Zone Zero Qingyi build for the S-ranks, but only time will tell how good they truly are. Then there’s A-rank agent Seth, alongside new W-Engines for all three characters too.

There’s also the S-rank Officer Cui Bangboo, who’s perfect for squads made up of the criminal investigation response team. If you have at least two members of the squad in your lineup, Officer Cui can jump in and deal bonus damage during fights, so he’s ideal if you’re building around Qingyi.

1.1 also features some new story content if you’re all caught up with Chapter 3. The special episode Undercover R&B pits you against Jane Doe, who’s making it difficult to investigate the Mountain Lion Gang. Then there’s a Qingyi mission you unlock after the Chapter 2 interlude Mission Unthinkable, where you need to help Qingyi find a missing Bangboo.

You can also engage in a new Hollow Zero challenge – in Inferno Reap you have just three minutes to go up against the incredibly powerful ethereal Nineveh. You need to complete the Withering Garden: Core mission first, but you can try this fight as many times as you like, and get Polychrome depending on your performance. Inferno Reap is also “a pure combat experience with no TV gameplay,” so if like me you find the TV stuff far too slow, this is a nice change of pace. The monitor arrays are getting a big fix in Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 as well, so hopefully they’ll be much more bearable real soon.

As someone who’s taken a bit of a break from ZZZ recently, 1.1 seems like the perfect reason to return There are new agents, events, activities, and story beats to experience. Most importantly though, you can grab some free rewards and try pulling the new Zenless Zone Zero banners – I’m still trying to grab Lycaon, with no luck.

