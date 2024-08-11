We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 tease reveals our first Physical Defense agent

Version 1.1 isn't even here yet, but that doesn't stop HoYoverse teasing new Zenless Zone Zero characters with the reveal of Caesar King.

Zenless Zone Zero new character Caesar King: An upper-body shot of Caesar King looking towards the camera with a determined expression as she holds her shield and sword at the ready.
HoYoverse has made a name for itself with its creative character kits and designs, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, things are just heating up, with HoYo teasing the Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 characters days before the release of version 1.1, starting with Caesar King. So if you’ve been saving up for Qingyi and Jane Doe, I’d check out who else is on offer soon before committing all your Polychrome.

Caesar King is the latest Zenless Zone Zero character to be revealed by HoYoverse as they tease upcoming ZZZ banners for the gacha game. Showcased through her new Agent Record on social media, Caesar is confirmed to be the leader of the Sons of Calydon. This means she’ll pair well with fellow gang members Lucy and Piper.

Zenless Zone Zero new character Caesar King: A screenshot of the official Agent Record for Caesar, with the character displayed on a CD in the middle of the infographic.

Unlike previous Agent Records, however, Caesar’s actually reveals her Speciality and Attribute, which we’ve all been trying to guess ever since her appearance in an earlier trailer. Caesar is a Physical Defense character, making her the first of her kind. Though Defense characters generally aren’t all too meta-defining right now, all it takes is one strong unit to shift the meta, and Caesar could do just that. Plus, Physical damage is one of the best Attributes of the bunch.

A follow-up teaser trailer also gives us a better look at Caesar’s gear, which includes a spiked shield with the Sons of Calydon emblem and a sword. Though it doesn’t reveal much about her kit, it at least reaffirms that she’s a tanky defender.

Being the first character to be revealed after confirmation of the 1.1 banners, this new batch of teases is expected to be coming in the next Zenless Zone Zero update, version 1.2. While it’s great news in its own right, this also suggests that the 1.2 story will center around the Sons of Calydon. This follows on from 1.1 which focuses on New Eridu Public Security characters like Seth, Qingyi, and Jane Doe, who debut alongside the update.

Unfortunately, we’ll likely have to wait until the next livestream before we have confirmation of the full 1.2 banners. Until then though, you can start putting together the best Zenless Zone Zero Jane Doe build and seeing where the new additions land in our ZZZ tier list.

