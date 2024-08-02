Zenless Zone Zero players will be well aware that every last drop of currency and crafting materials are worth their weight in gold when it comes to the HoYoverse economy. The new game from the Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail studio has a mountain of different rewards to earn, each of which serves a specific purpose as you work towards unlocking and upgrading the best ZZZ characters. As such, you’ll want to jump on these new ways to earn free ZZZ Polychrome and Denny while you can, because they won’t be around for long.

Zenless Zone Zero events are typically a very reliable source of various currencies and materials, making them an essential part of your check-in if you’re looking to optimize your time in the anime gacha game. Whether you’re still actively playing every day or holding off until the next update, you’ll probably want to at least stop by for a little Zenless Zone Zero over the coming week, as there are some fairly juicy rewards from a couple of new additions.

The first of these is the 141 Exclusive Bazaar event, which sees the appearance of Sjal’s stall in New Eridu. You’ll find it down the far end of the street near the suspicious trash can, and can stop by every day to swap materials for special rewards. Sjal is looking for a range of the upgrade materials you’ll earn at the HIA Club, which are very easy to come by, so even if you find yourself short of her minimal demands you should have no trouble snagging some for the event.

In return, you’ll net yourself 50 ZZZ Polychrome and 20,000 Denny each day for up to a maximum of seven days in total, along with some additional upgrade materials that are, in all cases, worth more than what you’re trading in to get them. Complete at least five exchanges before the event ends and you’ll also net yourself an additional 70 Polychrome, even more upgrade materials, and a bonus Boopon to summon yourself more of the best ZZZ Bangboo.

The Zenless Zone Zero 141 Exclusive Bazaar event runs from Friday August 2 at 10am server time until Monday August 12 at 4am server time. You need to be at least Inter-Knot level 15 and have completed the ‘Scarlet Invitation’ commission to take part. That means you don’t have too long to claim the full suite of rewards, especially bearing in mind that you’ll need to check in on seven separate days to get everything.

That’s a pretty nice haul, nonetheless, so it’s certainly worth making the effort – if you’ve been playing ZZZ even a little since launch, you’ll likely find you already have what you need for the trades anyway.

For an additional bonus, however, a new Zenless Zone Zero survey is being sent to player inboxes today, Friday August 2. Complete this short round of feedback, which will take you no more than five minutes, and you’ll get a welcome 30,000 Denny. With how expensive upgrade costs can become in the late game, I’ll take anything I can get.

Keep your eyes on the next Zenless Zone Zero banners to plan out what you're going to do with all these earnings, and be sure to claim the current active ZZZ codes for even more free stuff.

