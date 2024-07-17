After just under two weeks, Zenless Zone Zero has already made $50m

What do you get when you combine Street Fighter, Devil May Cry and Genshin Impact? One of the most popular games of the year, Zenless Zone Zero – and, apparently, one that absolutely prints money for HoYoverse. Despite releasing less than two weeks ago, Zenless Zone Zero has already made an eye-watering $50 million in revenue from player spending – that’s more than a lot of games make in their entire lifetime.

Zenless Zone Zero makes a departure from Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail in a few ways. It trades in a fantasy/sci-fi setting of kingdoms and stars for a more gritty urban concrete jungle, while moving combat focus from interplay of different elements to an action game style of intricate combos and tag systems that would make Dante crack a smile. However, one place it doesn’t depart from its predecessors is in its revenue model.

As another free-to-play title like Genshin and Honkai, Zenless Zone Zero delivers a fantastic initial experience for no money at all. If you want to start getting into building more deliberate team synergies or even just play as one of your new favourite characters, though, you’ll have to get involved with the classic HoYoverse gacha system to obtain them. Known as Signal Search, this sees you spending the Polychrome premium currency, which can be bought for real money, on more pulls. Evidently, players have most certainly been getting involved with it.

According to mobile stat tracker AppMagic, Zenless Zone Zero has already passed the $50 million mark, which is frankly a little ridiculous. It’s notable that most of this revenue is from China and Japan, with the United States being only the third highest-spending region – considering Hoyoverse’s impressive marketing budget, though, that share will likely only go up and up.

