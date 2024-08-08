Best Zenless Zone Zero Jane Doe build

What is the best ZZZ Jane Doe build? Most characters in HoYoverse’s gacha game make no effort to hide their allegiances, but Jane Doe is a striking exception. As her name suggests, her identity is a big question mark – and while drip marketing has thrown her in with New Eridu Public Security, ZZZ’s story sees her join the Mountain Lion militant group and create a whole lot of mayhem for rookie officers Qingyi and Seth.

Jane Doe is the first S-Rank Anomaly character to arrive in Zenless Zone Zero after Grace’s debut in 1.0, and she’s already set to change how we construct ZZZ team comps. In a nutshell, she’s a Physical DPS unit that attacks enemies to stack Passion Stream and enter the Passion State, which lets her unleash a sequence of rapid attacks to trigger Anomalies. This powerful combination of damage and support is due to send her straight to the top of our Zenless Zone Zero tier list, and we’ve got the best ZZZ Jane build for the gacha game’s resident fan favorite.

Best ZZZ Jane Doe build

The best Jane Doe build in Zenless Zone Zero leans fully into her capacity as an Anomaly unit that can dish out some serious damage. You can expect stackable percentage bonuses for Physical damage so that Jane earns her place as an on-field DPS unit, plus additional buffs to enhance her Anomaly buildup and application. We’ve also included alternative options for free-to-play users and general stat priorities.

The best Jane Doe Build is:

W-Engine: Sharpened Stinger (S-Rank)

Drive Discs: Freedom Blues (four-piece), Fanged Metal (two-piece)

Best ZZZ Jane Doe W-Engine

W-Engine Effect Sharpened Stinger (S-Rank) Indulge in the Hunt: Upon activating a dash attack, gain one stack of Predatory Instinct. Each stack of Predatory Instinct increases the user’s Physical damage by 12% for eight seconds, stacking up to three times. This effect can trigger once every 0.5 seconds and repeated triggers reset the duration. When entering combat or triggering perfect dodge, gain three stacks of Predatory Instinct. While Predatory Instinct is at maximum stacks, the user’s Anomaly buildup rate increases by 40%. Rainforest Gourmet (A-Rank) Dinner’s Ready!: For every ten Energy consumed, the user gains a buff that increases attack by 2.5% for ten seconds, stacking up to ten times. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

The best Zenless Zone Zero weapon for Jane Doe is Sharpened Stinger. Her signature W-Engine capitalizes on her dodge-heavy playstyle – not only can you expect a near-constant uptime on its built-in damage buff, but it can also stack for an eye-watering 47% increase to her Physical damage output. Ensure that Jane has maximum stacks for an additional 40% boost to her Anomaly buildup rate on top of the 25% buff she receives during her Passion state. This will give you the perfect unit primed to inflict Disorder or Assault anomalies in moments.

However, Sharpened Stinger is an S-Rank weapon, which means you’re forced to rely on luck to pull it from Zenless Zone Zero banners. Alternatively, the best free-to-play W-Engine for Jane Doe is Rainforest Gourmet since it boasts base stats for Jane’s Anomaly Proficiency and Base Attack alongside its main effect, which synergizes with her best Drive Discs below. We also recommend Weeping Gemini if you plan to use Jane Doe in multi-element team comps to trigger Disorder instead of Assault, since the Anomaly Proficiency it stacks feeds into the crit rate variability attached to Jane Doe’s core passive.

Best ZZZ Jane Doe Drive Discs

Drive Disc Effect Freedom Blues (Four-piece) Increases Anomaly Proficiency by 30.

When an EX Special Attack hits an enemy, reduce the target’s Anomaly buildup resistance to the equipper’s Attribute by 20% for eight seconds. This effect does not stack with others of the same attribute. Fanged Metal (Two-piece) Increases Physical damage by 10%.

The best Zenless Zone Zero Drive Disc for Jane Doe is Freedom Blues. The Anomaly Proficiency bonus in the two-piece set provides a hidden crit rate bonus thanks to Jane’s core passive. However, the Anomaly buildup resistance reduction afforded by its four-piece set is the real scene-stealer. It leaves enemies vulnerable to Jane’s Passion state, so you can inflict Assault as quickly as possible and leave them primed for Disorder.

The Fanged Metal two-piece set is more supplementary, with a flat-rate 10% Physical damage bonus to ensure that Jane Doe’s attacks aren’t just for the sake of building stat percentages – she’s also fulfilling the DPS role. Alternatively, if you’d prefer Jane to take a back seat, you could also use Swing Jazz (two-piece) for the energy regeneration to hit her EX Special, which synergizes well with Freedom Blues.

Ultimately, Jane Doe is an Anomaly unit, so it should come as little surprise that Anomaly Proficiency should be your main stat priority when tuning Drive Discs, followed by Attribute DMG percentage and Anomaly Mastery.

Now that you've got the best Zenless Zone Zero Jane Doe build, you can dash and slash to your heart's content