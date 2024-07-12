The reveal of a new character is always an exciting moment in any gacha game. They are, at their core, built around the hype and curiosity of what a newcomer will bring, either for their story potential, for the way they change the best builds, or simply for their stylish designs. As probably the most slick offering yet from Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail maker HoYoverse, Zenless Zone Zero is certainly no different, and the reveal of new ZZZ character Jane Doe already has players saving up, despite no-one knowing quite who – or what – she is.

Jane Doe is the latest Zenless Zone Zero character to be revealed, and while information on her is light so far, that hasn’t stopped a wealth of speculation about her. She’s almost certainly set to debut when the next Zenless Zone Zero update, version 1.1, arrives. That puts her alongside the recently revealed Qingyi, meaning we’ll likely see her appear in the second half of the next patch for the gacha game.

So far, there’s been a lot of debate around what brand of animal-adjacent design she’s supposed to have, with her ears sparking suggestions including mouse, deer, and cow. Eagle-eyed ZZZ fans might notice that we have actually seen Jane Doe appear once before, however. She’s very briefly present in the game’s launch trailer, seen below, where you’ll spot her around the 1:27 mark, and her tail makes me think that mouse might be our winner – which could make for some interesting interactions with Nekomata.

Fellow ZZZ 1.1 newcomers Qingyi and Seth have both been confirmed as part of NEPS (New Eridu Public Security), putting them in alignment with Zhu Yuan, who is set to debut very soon as part of an upcoming Zenless Zone Zero banner. While she’s seen alongside NEPS members in the trailer, however, the reveal for Jane Doe lists her as “faction unknown” – perhaps fittingly mysterious for someone with her name, I suppose.

What we do know so far is that Jane Doe will be voiced in English by Kelsey Jaffer, who also plays Yaoyao in Genshin Impact. We get our first taste of this courtesy of a brief vocal teaser. “I’m not as mysterious as you make me out to be,” Jane says, “I’ve just picked up all sorts of part-time jobs here and there. But I’ve got this feeling that there’s something about you, something you have that draws me in. And that’s why I really enjoy talking to you.”

Honestly? I’m only more suspicious of her now. Will she reveal herself as an undercover officer for NEPS? Might she have previously been a member who has defected and switched to a separate faction? Or could she be the first member of a new faction altogether? Regardless, as a banner-leading character it’s fair to assume that Jane Doe will likely debut towards the top of our ZZZ tier list.

Rumors suggest that she’ll be a Physical and Anomaly character, too, opening her up for a plethora of potential positions among the best ZZZ team comps. Regardless of that, Jane Doe’s design already has players lining up to get her, with many free-to-players choosing to eschew pulling for Ellen and Zhu Yuan to save their ZZZ Polychrome and Master Tape for her arrival. I’m certainly contemplating doing just that.

If you’re eager to get your hands on as many pulls as possible before Jane Doe arrives, then, be sure to keep up with the current Zenless Zone Zero events schedule, and supplement that with our updated list of all the latest ZZZ codes for free items and materials.

