Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 release date, new characters, and events

When is the Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 release date? Now that ZZZ is finally here, it’s time to start looking ahead to what future updates have in store for us. HoYoverse has already begun the drip marketing for new characters and dropped a few hints at how the story might continue following the events of version 1.0. If you’re already saving up your Polychrome, we’ve got a full itinerary of everything coming to HoYoverse’s urban fantasy in the next update.

ZZZ 1.1 is the first major update to hit the gacha game following the Zenless Zone Zero release date, so we expect some major developments coming to New Eridu. While we still eagerly await the full rundown of upcoming events as part of the official Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 livestream, there’s plenty of news to get stuck into, including brand-new characters for our Zenless Zone tier list, banners, and more.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 release date

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 release date is due on Wednesday, August 15, 2024. This estimate aligns with HoYoverse’s usual release cadence across all their gacha games, but we’ll get final confirmation during the ZZZ 1.1 livestream.

HoYoverse’s gacha games run on a six-week rotation, so we expect the 1.1 update to conclude on Thursday, September 26, 2024. It’ll be followed by scheduled maintenance lasting several hours before the next update. HoYovese usually compensates players for server downtime with free banner currency, so remember to check your mailbox for ZZZ Polychrome film once the 1.1 update goes live.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 livestream

We expect the Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 livestream to air sometime around Friday, August 2, 2024. This pre-release special program will include Zenless Zone Zero codes for players to redeem for a limited time following the broadcast.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 banners

ZZZ banners are split into two phases, and we’ve included a list of all the S-Ranks available to pull in version 1.1 below. For a full breakdown of all the A-Rank characters, Bangboo, and W-Engines with increased drop rates, our Zenless Zone Zero banners guide should be your next stop.

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 banners include:

Qingyi (Electric, Stun)

Jane Doe (Physical, Anomaly)

If you’re unsure which characters to pull with your hard-earned Polychrome, we’ve got the best Zenless Zone Zero team comps to help you decide. It’s also important to pair them with the best Zenless Zone Zero Bangboo for your preferred element and faction, which you can pull from the dedicated Bangboo banner.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 characters

Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 is set to debut three playable characters from New Eridu Public Security, the crime-fighting organization set to uphold law and order across the city.

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 characters are:

Qingyi (Electric, Stun)

Seth (Electric, Defense)

Jane Doe (Physical, Anomaly)

Qingyi

We got a brief glimpse of Qingyi’s exceptional abilities during 1.0’s story content, but the next update puts her power directly into our hands. While Qingyi appears to be a young girl, there’s more to this competent rookie cop than meets the eye. We know that she’s some kind of android susceptible to EMP attacks, though that doesn’t stop her from wielding her electric baton to deadly effect. If you want a Stun unit that packs a harder punch than A-Rank agent Anby, then Qingyi is one to watch.

Seth

Seth Lowell joins Qingyi as one of the three additional A-Rank agents available on her banner. Seth is a rookie in the force, but thanks to his never-say-die attitude and careful mentorship by commander Zhu Yuan, it won’t be long before he rises up the ranks. He joins Ben as the second Defence unit in ZZZ, raising his riot shield to stop thugs and Ethereals in their tracks.

Jane Doe

Jane Doe arrives during the latter half of ZZZ 1.1, but make no mistake, she’ll be worth the wait. True to her name, she’s a walking mystery – we can’t even tell you what kind of Thiren she is, though she maintains she’s a cat. The latest rumors suggest she’s a Physical Anomaly unit, putting her in direct competition with Piper for your team comp – though we expect her faction synergy with N.E.P.S units will give her the edge over her A-Rank equivalent.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 story

Zenless Zone Zero 1.1’s story has plenty of ground to cover following the events of 1.0. After Perlman’s prison break aboard the Supreme Court airship to the Outer Ring. We anticipate Phaethon and the Cunning Hares will give chase, putting them straight on the path to meet Lucy, Piper, and the rest of the Sons of Calydon. Version 1.1 may also introduce several characters spotted on the streets of New Eridu, such as Lighter and Harumasa.

Meanwhile, we expect New Eridu Public Security to clash with Jane Doe, whose true identity eludes everyone. Finally, the ZZZ 1.1 update might provide some clues surrounding the mysterious master the Victoria Housekeeping Co. serves, though we don’t expect that mask to lift for some time yet. Either way, more concrete details surrounding the Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 story and chapters are due in the livestream.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 events

Zenless Zone Zero events are limited-time commissions, scenarios, and alternate game modes that offer rare and unique rewards. Some events have been announced in name only, so watch out for them as and when they appear in the RPG game.

Now you’re all prepped for the Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 release date, catch up on the Zenless Zone Zero Hollow rework, as well as the free pre-registration rewards up for grabs. We’ve also got a handy list of all the upcoming PC games to check out between ZZZ updates.