Best Zenless Zone Zero Qingyi build

What is the best ZZZ Qingyi build? Qingyi might be small, but this old soul is more than her New Eridu Public Security’s resident tea lady. She patrols the mean streets of New Eridu alongside Zhu Yuan, using her tactical genius to subdue criminals with her electric three-section staff.

Qingyi is the first S-Rank Electric Stun character to arrive in Zenless Zone Zero, but this pint-sized police officer is more than just a souped-up Anby. Qingyi accrues stacks of Subjugation with every perfect dodge and finishing move, culminating in a stun damage multiplier buff double Lycaon’s own. This alone places her high on our Zenless Zone Zero tier list, but her bonus team synergy with Attack units makes her a highly versatile character in HoYoverse’s gacha game. We’ve got the best ZZZ Qingyi build to take this calm, cool, and collected crime fighter to new heights.

Best ZZZ Qingyi build

The best Qingyi build in Zenless Zone Zero amplifies her ability to inflict Stun through her basic attacks with W-Engines and Drive Discs that provide an abundance of Impact and Daze bonuses. It also included bonus energy regeneration for EX Special burst damage to build upon her capacity as a sub-DPS unit.

The best Qingyi build is:

W-Engine: Ice-Jade Teapot (S-Rank) or Steam Oven (A-Rank)

Drive Discs: Shockstar Disco (Four-piece), Swing Jazz (Two-piece)

Best ZZZ Qingyi W-Engine

W-Engine Effect Ice-Jade Teapot (S-Rank) Ringing Melody: When a basic attack hits an enemy, gain one stack of Tea-riffic. Each stack of Tea-riffic increases the user’s Impact by 0.7%, stacking up to 30 times, and lasting for eight seconds. The duration of each stack is calculated separately. Upon acquiring Tea-riffic, if the equipper possesses stacks of Tea-riffic greater than or equal to 15, all squad members’ damage is increased by 20% for ten seconds. Passive effects of the same name do not stack. Steam Oven (A-Rank)

Thick Broth: For every ten Energy accumulated, the equipper’s Impact increases by 2%, stacking up to eight times. After Energy is consumed, this bonus remains for eight more seconds. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

The best Zenless Zone Zero weapon for Qingyi is Ice-Jade Teapot. Her signature W-Engine bestows a flat-rate 18% Impact bonus as standard, with the opportunity to increase that a further 21% while applying consistent stacks of Tea-riffic. It takes little effort to access the teamwide 20% damage bonus thanks to Qingyi’s attack rotation – particularly given the stack durations are calculated separately – setting your DPS unit up for a devastating follow-up once Qingyi inflicts Stun. The Restrained is also an excellent alternative, ensuring an additional 30% Daze while you apply Subjugation via her basic attack combo.

Ice-Jade Teapot and The Restrained are both S-Rank weapons, which means you’re restricted to pulling them from Zenless Zone Zero banners. There are several viable free-to-play alternatives for Qingyi, but Steam Oven is the best in class. This A-Rank W-Engine can boost Qingyi’s Impact by a whopping 25.6% depending on the speed of energy accumulation and consumption; just like the Ice-Jade Teapot, this synergizes perfectly with her moveset. You could also use Hellfire Gears and Demara Battery Mark II, but these are far less effective options.

Best ZZZ Qingyi Drive Discs

Drive Discs Effect Shockstar Disco (Four-piece) Increases Impact by 6%.

Basic attacks, dash attacks, and dodge counters inflict 20% more Daze to the main target. Swing Jazz (Two-piece) Energy regeneration increases by 20%.

The best Zenless Zone Zero Drive Disc for Qingyi is Shockstar Disco. The flat-rate Impact percentage bonus is a nice addition to all the other Impact buffs at play in this build, while the conditional Daze has a natural synergy with her moveset.

There are several options for Qingyi’s accompanying two-piece set, and you might be tempted to invest in Woodpecker Electro or Thunder Metal for their attack-based bonuses. While these are decent choices, Swing Jazz takes the crown. The energy regeneration bonus ensures Qingyi can unleash her EX Special as quickly as possible, so you aren’t just button-mashing her basic attacks and leaving burst damage on the table.

As the primary stun unit in any Zenless Zone Zero team comp, Impact% is your main stat priority for Qingyi’s Drive Discs, followed by crit rate and Electric damage bonus. You might also want to invest in her PEN ratio if you plan to utilize her as a sub-DPS, but this isn’t a must-have stat while tuning.

With the best Zenless Zone Zero Qingyi build, you can dash and slash to your heart’s content – just don’t forget to redeem the latest Zenless Zone Zero codes ahead of the next ZZZ update. Alternatively, get our definitive thoughts on HoYoverse’s action-packed RPG game in our Zenless Zone Zero review, and catch up on the latest ZZZ events for free rewards.