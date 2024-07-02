When is Zenless Zone Zero coming out, and how do you start preloading? After months of waiting, HoYoverse’s next gacha game after Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail is almost here. Trading fantasy for sci-fi urbanism, ZZZ is focusing more on combat than any HoYoverse game before it, and the team has now confirmed exactly when you can drop into New Eridu, and how to be ready right when the clock strikes at launch.

As a massive fan of Zenless Zone Zero and gacha games already, the first ZZZ trailer’s vibrant cityscapes and colorful characters appeal to me straight away. Set in a world of anthropomorphic bears, wolves, cat girls, and cute little bunny sidekicks, over 40 million of us have already pre-registered, and now’s the time to truly get ready for action.

You first need to download the official PC launcher here to get ready for the Zenless Zone Zero release date. Then make sure you have at least 110.30 GB of space to install the game, and press the download button in the bottom right corner of the launcher screen. ZZZ is then installed ahead of launch.

If you’re on mobile instead, iOS and Android players download the game right here. Everyone who pre-registered for Zenless Zone Zero is also getting loads of free rewards, including in-game money, Master Tapes for premium currency, and even a new character called Corin.

Zenless Zone Zero release times

On all platforms, Zenless Zone Zero is releasing on Wednesday July 3 at 5pm PDT / 8pm EDT / and Thursday July 4 at 1am BST / 11am AEDT.

You can earn 100 free pulls and 80 extra Boopons for playing at launch as well, with a bingo-style rewards program available right now in the above video’s description. You unlock the adorable Zenless Zone Zero Bangboo sidekicks with Boopon and can get more simply by logging in. In short, Zenless Zone Zero wants to give you mountains of free rewards, currency, and characters at launch for doing next to nothing. Just be sure to log in every day to get everything HoYoverse is offering.

