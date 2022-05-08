Genshin Impact dev’s next anime game reveals this Friday

The first Zenless Zone Zero teaser suggests that the reveal is happening this Friday – so this week we’ll see the next anime game from Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse. Reportedly, it’s another open-world game, and it may be a shooter this time.

The studio previously known as MiHoYo currently has two major games in operation – Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact: 3rd, with a new strategy RPG game called Honkai: Star Rail in the works. Aside from weird desktop anime girls, that’s all the projects we know so far – but it seems HoYoverse has another new game on the way.

Zenless Zone Zero is that game, and it has a new countdown page with a short teaser revealing that it is set in a modern-day city – and deals with strange circular voids called Hollows appearing around that city. Beyond that, there’s a calendar with Friday, May 13, clearly circled – so presumably, the full reveal of Zenless Zone Zero will happen later this week.

While there aren’t too many other details, this does seem to be the game being jointly developed at HoYoverse’s new Montreal-based studio, which opened last year. The game was described as a “triple-A open-world action-adventure game featuring shooting-based gameplay within a living, breathing paranormal world”, so a little different from Genshin Impact.

This is the ACGN themed shooter game that miHoYo is developing. https://t.co/p5bYNWcAtp — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 7, 2022

As for HoYoverse’s most popular game, the Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu banner release date is coming up, although update 2.7 has been delayed out of this week.

