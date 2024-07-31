Naturally, all eyes are on the banners in gacha games like Zenless Zone Zero, so you can add the best new characters to your roster. From S-Rank deadly shark maids to Ether-infused cops, there’s a lot of variety on offer in ZZZ. However, don’t overlook Lucy, the A-Rank Support that you can guarantee for only one more day via the Signal Shop.

As the currently active ZZZ banner, Zhu Yuan is the talk of the town in Zenless Zone Zero right now and for good reason. The best ZZZ Zhu Yuan build is able to dish out the best burst damage of anyone on the roster currently and is one of the strongest units in endgame activities. No doubt she will eventually be topped, though.

However, hiding away in the Signal Shop behind layers of menus and unfortunately placed at the bottom of the page is Lucy, an A-Rank Support who is arguably deserving of S-Rank status in the RPG.

Ever wondered what the currency you’re earning from pulling on banners is for? It’s for the Signal Store. On the Residual Signal page of the Signal Store, you’re able to trade Residual Signals for a variety of items. Sure, the Encrypted Master Tape and standard Master Tape to get more pulls are incredibly appealing, but it’s worth saving 140 Residual Signal to guarantee Lucy instead. This might seem like a lot, but since players were given plenty of free banner pulls to celebrate the launch, you’ll have enough if you haven’t spent them already.

This page resets each month at the daily reset time: 1am PT / 4am BST / 5am CET / 5am JST. This means you’ve only got a few hours left to guarantee Lucy before she leaves the store – alongside the lackluster Billy – to be replaced by another two characters.

Lucy is always available in the standard banner, so don’t worry too much if you miss her – you just can’t guarantee you’ll get her any time soon if you don’t jump on the Residual Signal sale.

As for why everyone will want Lucy on their account, it’s because she’s one of the best Support characters in ZZZ. Lucy is able to provide a team-wide ATK buff, as well as deal surprisingly strong off-field damage to her boars. Though she’s best in Fire and Physical teams, her ATK buff is a universal strength.

So, head over to the Signal Store ASAP and pick up your virtually free copy of Lucy to prepare for the next Zenless Zone Zero update. For more ways to improve your chances as a Proxy, keep up with the latest Zenless Zone Zero codes and ZZZ events for plenty of free rewards.

