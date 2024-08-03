HoYoverse has lifted the lid on its Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 update, titled Undercover R&B, and there are some nice rewards on the way to help you pick up some of its new agents. The ZZZ 1.1 special program keeps things comparatively shorter than we’re used to with similar showings for Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, but it’s packed to bursting with all manner of details about what we can expect when the next patch arrives.

First and foremost is the confirmation of the Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 release date, which will arrive on Wednesday August 14 in line with prior expectations. The update, HoYoverse explains, is focused on “upholding peace and justice in New Eridu,” and will see a whole wealth of additional story and new events arrive in the gacha game. Perhaps the best news of all, however, is that you’ll get some free Zenless Zone Zero pulls to help you get your hands on the newest additions to its roster.

Arriving in version 1.1 is the All-New Program event, which will award you a total of ten Encrypted Master Tapes for checking in over seven separate days. These are the highest-tier currency for obtaining new characters, and will be perfect for when the new Zenless Zone Zero banners arrive. Likewise, we’ll also see the returning En-Nah Into Your Lap event, which does much the same but grants you ten Boopons to grab the best ZZZ Bangboo.

As for the newcomers themselves, we get to see all three in action. First up is S-Rank character Qingyi, an electric stun agent who builds up “flash connect voltage” as she deals stun damage that can be used to launch powerful attacks, making her a perfect complement if you’re running the likes of Grace, Rina, and Anby. Qingyi’s banner will also feature increased rates for both Billy and Corin, and she’s accompanied by her new S-Rank W-Engine, Ice-Jade Teapot, in the weapon channel for phase one.

In the second phase of 1.1, we’ll get the Signal Search for new S-Rank Jane Doe, a mysterious figure whose true allegiance is still under wraps. She’s a physical anomaly specialist who can enter a “passion state” to unleash rapid attacks that are perfect for building anomaly quickly. Her signature S-Rank W-Engine is Sharpened Stinger, which will feature on the corresponding weapon channel during phase two.

Arriving alongside Jane Doe in the same banner is A-Rank newcomer Seth Lowell, who is an electric defence agent. He fights with a shield and baton that can be combined into an axe to unleash devastating burst damage in a manner that’s so reminiscent of Monster Hunter’s iconic charge blade that I can’t help but want to get my hands on him. He also brings a new A-Rank W-Engine to the table called Peacekeeper Specialized.

Alongside these new agents comes another S-Rank Bangboo. Officer Cui is a specialist who’s perfect for lineups featuring multiple members of the criminal investigation special response team. With at least two such characters in your squad, Officer Cui can leap in to deliver follow-up attacks dealing bonus damage, making him an excellent accompaniment to the likes of Qingyi and Seth.

Jane Doe’s arrival is met with a new special episode – specifically, the eponymous ‘Undercover R&B’ of the update itself. Interestingly, we actually see a glimpse of the player controlling Seth in a fight against Jane Doe, suggesting we’ll see them on opposite sides of the battlefield to begin with. HoYoverse confirms as much, noting that Jane Doe’s efforts are impeding investigations into the notorious Mountain Lion Gang, and adds that we might even see “some officers getting put behind bars in the process.”

We’ll also have the chance to control Jane Doe directly as she walks about the streets of New Eridu – and HoYoverse teases that it’s planning to add the ability to control other agents around town as well in a future update. Qingyi, who is by all accounts a much more reliable companion that you may have already seen in action as part of the Zhu Yuan story arc, also gets her own agent story, which is titled ‘The Case of a Missing Bangboo.’

Beyond that, there are plenty of Zenless Zone Zero events to look forward to throughout ZZZ patch 1.1. The new Hollow Zero challenge Inferno Reap is described as “a pure combat experience with no TV gameplay,” and pushes you to your limits against powerful ethereal Nineveh. You’ll get as many chances as you like to take this on, and if you perform well enough there’s Polychrome and more up for grabs.

The ‘Scene One, Shot One’ event will be of much excitement to budding photographers, as it tasks you with snapping pics to meet certain requirements and will introduce new filter and pose features for the camera feature.

Elsewhere, ‘First-Class Customer Service’ has you repairing video players with a minigame, ‘Immersive Tactical Drill’ is a new VR challenge, ‘Camellia Golden Week’ takes us into Hollow C41, ‘Daily Life of a PubSec Officer’ has us take on “seemingly ordinary and unassuming commissions” about town, and a new Shiyu Defense special operation will send us looking for “A long-lost disputed node in a shifting combat environment.”

There’s a lot to look forward to when Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 arrives on Wednesday August 14, then. I’ll certainly be diving in, and I’m very curious to uncover the truth of what Jane Doe is actually doing with the Mountain Lion Gang.

