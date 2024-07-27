If you’re on the hunt for free Zenless Zone Zero Polychrome, a very easy method to claim some has just been announced. Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail dev HoYoverse has another limited-time event coming to ZZZ very soon, and it’ll give you more of the valuable currency along with some extra Boopons and a selection of upgrade materials. If you’ve been as entranced by the style of the new anime game as I have, you’ll doubtless want to save up for the likes of Zhu Yuan, Qingyi, and Jane Doe, so don’t miss out.

Zenless Zone Zero Polychrome is perhaps the most sought-after of the many resources you’ll earn while playing HoYoverse’s new gacha game. It’s primarily used to convert into Encrypted Master Tape, used to pull for a chance at characters from the limited-time Exclusive channel in Zenless Zone Zero.

One of the best ways to get your hands on Polychrome is by completing the various Zenless Zone Zero events that pop up from time to time. These are particularly helpful if you’re looking to avoid spending money in the free PC game. The next of these to come our way is called Vicious Dogs Within, and it takes us back to the Godfinger Arcade for some light-hearted competition with our fellow Proxies, much like the now-concluded Don’t Get Greedy event.

This time, you’ll be playing Soul Hounds III – Group Hunt. This is a four-player competition where you have to race down through a series of colored blocks, grabbing rewards and dodging dangerous spiked blocks. When the round concludes, you’ll get Doggy Vouchers based on how well you did. Don’t worry if you’re not the best player, as the prizes range from 750 vouchers for first place down to a still-worthwhile 500 vouchers for coming in last.

After a round ends, you can then exchange your earned vouchers for a selection of rewards. Chiefly, the Polychrome payout will be the biggest draw, but there are also Boopons to get more Zenless Zone Zero Bangboo and some upgrade materials as well. It’s all worthwhile and should be snappy to earn even if you aren’t winning, so you’ll probably want to invest a little more time to snag all the rewards.

I found the Don’t Get Greedy event to be one of the most valuable payouts ZZZ has offered for the time investment it took, and it was a fun excuse to play a minigame that I typically don’t make a lot of time for. As such, I’m looking forward to the Vicious Dogs Within event, both to play the mode and to grab myself some easy rewards for the upcoming Zenless Zone Zero banners.

The Zenless Zone Zero Vicious Dogs Within event runs from Monday July 29 at 10am server time to Monday August 5 at 4am server time. You need to reach Inter-Knot level 15 and complete the ‘Scarlet Invitation’ agent commission to be able to take part. Note that the event shop will close and your Doggy Vouchers will reset once the event ends, so make sure to unlock everything before then.

