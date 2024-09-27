We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Zero Protocol is a gritty FPS homage to System Shock, and it’s out now

Zero Protocol takes inspiration from classic sci-fi FPS games like Half-Life and System Shock, and you can play it right now on Steam.

PCGamesN

Published:

Zero Protocol 

There’s something particularly absorbing about first-person games that involve exploring intricate and foreboding environments. From FPS classics like System Shock 2 and Half-Life to Thief and Deus Ex, moving through shadowy buildings, atmosphere thick with menace, becomes gripping when viewed from the perspectives of the characters who star in these games. This is something that R_Games seems to understand well, if the studio’s newly launched Zero Protocol, a gritty science fiction game, is anything to go by.

Zero Protocol is an FPS game with a lo-fi pixelated visual style and a design sensibility influenced by Half-Life and System Shock. Like those games, it’s set in a barren high-tech facility populated largely by vicious monsters, in this case the abandoned IAS Antarctic Research Complex and its many cold, dark, computer-lined and blood-splattered rooms.

The player is armed with a gun, but its Steam description points out that Zero Protocol focuses more on exploration and puzzle-solving than just straightforward shooting arenas. As the protagonist tries to survive the complex, they’ll need to find “passwords for doors, search for access cards to terminals, repair damaged equipment, and combine items” to make their way through. At the same time, a story unfolds that reveals what exactly has happened at the research complex prior to the game’s opening and which leads to a variety of different endings.

Zero Protocol is out now on Steam with a 10% discount that brings its price down to $10.79 USD / £8.99. Grab a copy right here.

YouTube Thumbnail

Or, if you’d rather take a look at other games like Zero Protocol, you can find more in our lists of the top indie games and old games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains

Reid is a freelance writer and editor who’s written for sites like Wired, The A.V. Club, Polygon, and more. He also co-founded Bullet Points Monthly, a website about shooters, co-edited and co-wrote a book on Metal Gear Solid called Okay, Hero, and, predictably, spends a lot of time playing and thinking about shooters, from Doom to Call of Duty. He’s also a big fan of digging into the historical and cultural context of games and loves those that tell a great story.