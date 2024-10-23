Gaming has a fascination with the apocalypse, and it’s easy to see why. The wasteland offers a fresh start, a wiping clean of the slate, while also letting you comb through the remnants of the world that’s gone before. Zero Sievert is a game that delves deep into the shattered ruins of the Earth, making you fight for survival while gathering essential supplies. This unique take on the extraction shooter genre has already made some big waves in early access, and it has just hit full release with version 1.0.

This survival game mixes things up with a 2D take on extraction shooters. From your base you make excursions out into the wasteland, gathering supplies and taking down enemies before extracting back home to restock, check your loot, and do some trading, before heading back out all over again. Exploration in Zero Sievert is a tense affair as you only have a limited cone of vision, so you have to be extremely careful when deep in some abandoned complex that you don’t get jumped by mutant creatures, hungry to feast on your remains.

One of the big draws for Zero Sievert is its extensive weapon modification system. From magazines to scopes, pretty much every aspect of your guns can be changed to work exactly the way you want – providing you have the parts needed. There are over 35 different guns with a colossal 150 mods to play with, so if you don’t find the weapon you want, you can slap something together back at your base.

Now version 1.0 of the game has finally launched, with a ton of new stuff that expands what was already a hefty proposition. A brand new endgame map – Zakov City – complete with boss and quest line has been added, along with loads of weapons, armor, gameplay improvements, and bug fixes. There’s even additional support for gamepads, meaning you now have a few choices in how you approach the wasteland.

“We are beyond excited to finally bring Zero Sievert out of early access into the hands of our players,” lead developer Luca Carbonera says. “This early access period has given us a fantastic opportunity to really listen to everyone’s comments and opinions and make some great changes. We’re now super proud of where we have the game. Existing fans will love the 1.0 update, and we hope to see new faces drop into Zakov!”

Looking to the future, developer Cabo Studio promises that there’ll be continued updates with additional patches, and the game will receive Steam Workshop support at some point over the coming months.

Now that Zero Sievert has left early access and is at version 1.0, you can save 10% on the game but you’ll have to act fast as this deal will end on Thursday October 24. Head over to Steam to learn more and see if you want to begin your journey as a wasteland warrior.

Should you need something different in your life, our guides to the best apocalypse games and the best open-world games will help you find what you’ve been looking for.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.