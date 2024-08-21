Any new galactic RTS game that drops will immediately be compared to StarCraft, but not many can say they are being developed by some of its greatest ever players. Well, ZeroSpace can. This upcoming strategy game has several ex-StarCraft pros on its development team, and during the Future Games Show, it just showed off a new trailer which includes a reveal for its persistent mode that gives it an MMO flavor.

Described as a “cinematic RTS game” with a choice-driven campaign, ZeroSpace aims to deliver a strong single-player narrative in a genre where that’s not always easy to find. Stuffed with over three hours of cutscenes and dozens of missions, it certainly promises to be an engaging strategy experience.

However, it is now flexing something different entirely with the reveal of Galactic Warfare. This takes ZeroSpace’s deep gameplay mechanics and throws them into a persistent battle for control of a map made up of 50 individual planets. In true MMO style, you pick from one of three alliances and aim to claim territory. Encounters on planets can be completed solo or cooperatively with friends, and each encounter cleared racks up points for your alliance. Whichever alliance has the most points controls the planet.

The overarching goal is to capture the planet at the very centre of the map. Once you do, that particular war is over. On your way to the centre of this system, you’ll pick up buffs for your alliance that will make you stronger in your battles.

ZeroSpace currently doesn’t have a release date, but backers will get access to a beta later this year. You can find out more about the game and how to back it on its Steam page here.

As well as releasing its deep dive into Galactic Warfare, which you can watch above, a snappy new trailer outlining all of the game’s modes and content offerings can be found below.

