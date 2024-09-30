It only takes one look at Zoochosis‘s mutated zoo animals, including a bizarre spider-limbed giraffe and giant-mawed, tusk-festooned hippo, to see whether the game seems like your cup of tea or not. For our part, the Five Nights at Freddy’s-style horror game — a sort of Planet Zoo for Resident Evil fans — has kept us intrigued since we first caught a glimpse of it earlier this year. Now, timed appropriately for the weeks leading into Halloween, the game has launched on Steam.

For those not already familiar, Zoochosis is a horror game about the outbreak of a bizarre virus at a fictional zoo. The player, as a rookie zookeeper, works overnight for their first shift as the mysterious disease spreads, the events that follow presented from the vantage point of their bodycam. The hook is that the zoo’s non-human population, which ranges from giraffes and wallabies to gorillas, zebras, and hippos, are turning into horrific mutant versions of themselves upon infection from the virus.

Their designs, which are as grotesquely hilarious as they are unsettling, seem to be the real highlight of stepping into the zookeeper’s blood-stained boots. Though the animals are dangerous, Zoochosis’s Steam page and trailers emphasize that it may be possible to cure them, reverting them to their proper forms while helping the zookeeper survive the outbreak depending on what choices are made in a playthrough.

Zoochosis is out now. It’s available with a 10% launch discount on Steam that lowers its price to $22.49 USD / £18.89. Grab a copy right here.

