Zotac PC goes Ghostbusters for that standalone VR headset experience

There’s a new VR headset backpack PC on the way, and it looks like a Ghostbusters proton pack. Designed with virtual reality and the metaverse in mind, the Zotac VR GO 4.0 aims to cut the cord while playing the best VR games, but it’s also packing one of the best graphics cards on the market and 4K gaming monitor capabilities.

Revealed at Computex, the VR headset compatible rucksack rig aims to provide an immersive gaming PC experience. Naturally, carrying it around with you means you won’t need the best gaming desk, but it also uses hot-swappable batteries for power and comes equipped with WI-FI 6 connectivity. If you use an Oculus Quest 2, you’ll be able to eliminate wires entirely using Air Link, effectively eliminating any tethers to reality.

In terms of specs, Zotac’s wearable VR PC doesn’t hold back, as it’s powered by an Nvidia RTX GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Unlike an actual bag, this rig won’t just unzip, so it’s hard to determine how easy it is to upgrade. That said, Zotac specifies that it supports up to 32GB of memory, so perhaps opening up isn’t as scary as unleashing a ghost trap.

VR PC backpacks aren’t a new concept, as companies also sell wearable rigs. However, Zotac’s VR GO 4.0 contributes to an expanding market, one that could make specific virtual reality builds more of a thing. Whether or not that’s because of the metaverse or just existing gaming experiences remains to be seen, but we imagine this new machine will pair nicely with the likes of Meta’s Oculus Quest 3, which is scheduled to arrive this year.