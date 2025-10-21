This tiny Zotac gaming PC somehow contains a desktop Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU, and it's only 2.5 inches tall

We've seen plenty of tiny gaming PCs with integrated graphics, and a few with mobile GPUs, but Zotac has just pulled out all the stops with its latest mini gaming PC, which contains a full desktop Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti gaming GPU. Not only that, but the GPU also comes equipped with a full 16GB of VRAM, unlike some of the desktop cards based on this GPU. You could genuinely play games at high frame rates with all the ray tracing eye candy enabled on this tiny rig, which has a volume of just 2.65 liters.

We were really impressed by the GPU inside this Zotac machine in our Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti review, and it's a solid recommendation on our guide to buying the best graphics card. With 16GB of VRAM, it can actually play some games at settings that are out of reach of the 12GB Nvidia RTX 5070. You can genuinely play Cyberpunk 2077 with the RT Overdrive preset enabled on this GPU, thanks to its support for DLSS, and it can run Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at 2,560 x 1,440 with the Ultra graphics preset - a setting that's completely inaccessible to 8GB graphics cards.

As such, it's amazing to get this level of gaming power from such a tiny PC. The Zotac Magnus EN275060TC has incredibly compact dimensions of 210 x 203 x 62.2mm (8.27 x 7.99 x 2.45 inches), with the height being particularly remarkable for the GPU power. The rest of the spec is surprisingly potent as well, with an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX mobile CPU giving you eight P-Cores that can boost to up to 5.2GHz, along with 12 power-efficient E-Cores to help out in multi-threaded workloads.

Intel's latest Arrow Lake chips aren't as quick as AMD's X3D CPUs when it comes to gaming, but in our tests, we've found that they're very power-efficient, and they run cool as well, making this chip an ideal choice for such a compact gaming rig. You can also install up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM via the machine's pair of SODIMM slots.

You can install plenty of high-speed storage too, with two M.2 2280 slots provided. There's a bit of confusion over the PCIe standard supported, though, with Zotac describing them both as PCIe 4.0 in the feature highlights, but then saying that one of them is PCIe 5.0 in the full specs list and brochure - either way, you'll be able to install two decent drives from our guide to buying the best gaming SSD inside this mini machine.

Despite the small dimensions, there's also a wide selection of ports available, including three DisplayPort 2.1b outputs and an HDMI 2.1b port, as well as a pair of 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports, five USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-A ports, and two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports on the front.

The Magnus EN275060TC is available as a barebone package or with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD fitted, complete with a Windows 11 Home installation. There's no word on US pricing yet, but the barebone system is currently listed at LASystems in Europe for €1,408.34 (ex VAT), which works out at around $1,635. That's expensive for the spec on offer, especially with no RAM and SSD, so you're really paying for the small dimensions here.

