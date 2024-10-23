Act fast to save over $210 on this Spider-Man Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

One of the most curious limited edition graphics cards in recent memory is currently discounted by over $210 on Amazon. This Nvidia GeForce graphics card deal sees the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse-inspired card from Zotac reduced from $879.99 to just $681.70, but only limited units are available.

In terms of performance, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti was one of the best graphics cards when it was released, with our only criticisms being its high price, and that it only came with 12GB of VRAM. However, when it comes to value, the performance of this card is now exceptional at a sub-$700 price, and you have the added bonus of having a unique card design too, as not many movies land marketing spots on graphics cards.

This Spidey-themed graphics card has an MSRP of $879.99 but is currently reduced to just $681.70 in a limited-time deal. Only a set number of these cards is available, with 12% of the deal allocation already having sold at the time of writing.

With this limited edition card, you not only get a magnetic backplate showcasing artwork of Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man 2099, but also some badges, a tote bag, some stickers, and a Ztorm blind box figure and card.

When checking to see previous price drops this card has received, we can see that it once dropped as low as $673.20, meaning this deal is very close to being an all-time lowest price. Given that graphics card deals are quite rare on Amazon, I wouldn’t expect to see any other deals this good until Black Friday, but even then it’s not a guarantee.

Throughout Prime Day 2024, only one RTX 4000 card was included, the RTX 4060, and the deal wasn’t as competitive as those available on other storefronts. Right now, this same Spider-Man graphics card is $719.99 at Newegg while the cheapest RTX 4070 Ti available at Best Buy costs $749.99.

Once you’ve secured your new pixel pusher, if you need some help getting it into your gaming PC, we can show you how to install a graphics card with our easy-to-follow guide.