Save 41% on the Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse this Black Friday

There was a time when the best gaming mouse was exclusively wired, but now you can find yourself a reliable rodent for your gaming sessions that entirely omits troublesome wires. With Black Friday deals already live at many retailers, there’s no better time to pick up one of the best wireless gaming mice on the market. The Razer Basilisk Ultimate, for instance, is 41% off on Amazon right now.

Costing just $99.99, grabbing the Razer Basilisk Ultimate from Amazon US will save you $70.00 (41%) from its full price of $169.99. Meanwhile, Amazon UK shoppers can enjoy an even bigger saving of £96.00 (56%), bringing the mouse down to £73.99.

You won’t just be getting one of the best wireless gaming mice on the market today with your purchase, as it comes with its own charging dock as well. You can still charge it by connecting the supplied cable to the mouse itself, but it’s hard to argue with the convenience offered by the dedicated recharging station that will always be ready for your mouse after many matches of Rainbow Six: Siege or CS:GO.

In addition to its rated battery life of up to 100 hours, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate features the company’s Hyperspeed Wireless Technology, which it claims is 25% faster than its competitors’ solutions, as well as Razer Focus+ optical sensors, both of which should serve you well in making those clutch game-changing plays.

You can truly make the Razer Basilisk Ultimate your own, with its 11 programmable buttons, customisable scroll wheel resistance, and via its 14 customisable lighting zones which can be modified through Razer Chroma RGB software. Your settings will follow you wherever you go, as the mouse features 5 on-board memory profiles, so you can get straight into gaming with the Basilisk Ultimate setup just how you like it.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to get one to your door pronto or use the first 30 days for free, as this gives you next-day delivery. Don’t wait around too long, as this deal will only last as long as stock does, so act fast if you’re keen.