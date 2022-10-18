If you’re looking for A Plague Tale: Requiem windmill puzzle solution, we’ve got you covered. This head-scratcher is the only one of its kind in the adventure game, and nets you a pretty sweet reward for solving it.

Unravelling the mystery of these mills normally requires you to decipher the meaning behind the etchings above the entrances to each mill, which each relate to locations in the area. However, you needn’t trouble yourself if you’d rather press on, as this problem can be solved simply and quickly.

A Plague Tale: Requiem windmill puzzle solution

The Plague Tale: Requiem windmill puzzle solution requires you to stop windmills I (right) and II (centre right) from turning and make sure windmills III (centre left) and IV (left) are working. To do this, you’ll need to go inside three of them and operate their brakes, but it’s worth going inside all four for the extra resources.

Entering windmill I is as simple as walking through its front door, but you’ll need to find alternative ways to get inside the rest. To get into windmill II, pull on the rope attached to the boxes behind it, climb up, and crouch through a small crack in its structure.

Windmill IV can be accessed by crawling underneath the cart to the left of the mill, ascending the ladder behind it, and taking out the lock on the door with your sling through its small rear window. You don’t need to get inside windmill III to solve this puzzle, but you get inside it by pushing the cart next to it and sending Hugo through a small crack to unlock the door.

If you’ve done everything correctly, you should hear something akin to a small earthquake that all the party members will comment on as well. Now, head down the hill behind the windmills, and run through all the small stone archways that you come across, and turn right where you should find a ladder heading down into a cave.

Your reward for solving A Plague Tale: Requiem’s windmill puzzle is some new equipment, specifically a bracer. Once equipped, you’ll now be able to recover from enemy attacks faster than normal.