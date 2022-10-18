A Plague Tale: Requiem windmill puzzle solution

The A Plague Tale: Requiem windmill puzzle solution is actually quite simple but figuring out how to solve it could leave you stumped for far too long

A Plague Tale: Requiem windmill puzzle solution - The game's protagonists Amicia (left) and Hugo (right) stand in a field of lowers, looking up the hill towards four windmills

Published:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

If you’re looking for A Plague Tale: Requiem windmill puzzle solution, we’ve got you covered. This head-scratcher is the only one of its kind in the adventure game, and nets you a pretty sweet reward for solving it.

Unravelling the mystery of these mills normally requires you to decipher the meaning behind the etchings above the entrances to each mill, which each relate to locations in the area. However, you needn’t trouble yourself if you’d rather press on, as this problem can be solved simply and quickly.

Hugo and Amicia stand outside mill I, the first building you need to enter to solve A Plague Tale: Requiem windmill puzzle

A Plague Tale: Requiem windmill puzzle solution

The Plague Tale: Requiem windmill puzzle solution requires you to stop windmills I (right) and II (centre right) from turning and make sure windmills III (centre left) and IV (left) are working. To do this, you’ll need to go inside three of them and operate their brakes, but it’s worth going inside all four for the extra resources.

Entering windmill I is as simple as walking through its front door, but you’ll need to find alternative ways to get inside the rest. To get into windmill II, pull on the rope attached to the boxes behind it, climb up, and crouch through a small crack in its structure.

Hugo and Amicia (left) stare down a slope leading to the reward for solving A Plague Tale: Requiem windmill puzzle

Windmill IV can be accessed by crawling underneath the cart to the left of the mill, ascending the ladder behind it, and taking out the lock on the door with your sling through its small rear window. You don’t need to get inside windmill III to solve this puzzle, but you get inside it by pushing the cart next to it and sending Hugo through a small crack to unlock the door.

If you’ve done everything correctly, you should hear something akin to a small earthquake that all the party members will comment on as well. Now, head down the hill behind the windmills, and run through all the small stone archways that you come across, and turn right where you should find a ladder heading down into a cave.

Amicia holds the reward for solving A Plague: Tale Requiem windmill puzzle, a bracer

Your reward for solving A Plague Tale: Requiem’s windmill puzzle is some new equipment, specifically a bracer. Once equipped, you’ll now be able to recover from enemy attacks faster than normal.

More from PCGamesN

Sam's keeping a close eye on the latest developments on Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs, waiting for the right time to build his own Windows 11 gaming PC. He also covers GPU, VR, and Steam Deck news.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.