Get this Acer Predator RTX 4070 laptop at its lowest ever price

This Acer Predator RTX 4070 laptop serves as proof that good things come to those who wait, or at least those waiting patiently for a cracking deal on their next portable PC. Down to its lowest ever price, this system is available for a song, providing a surprisingly large amount of value.

As the best gaming laptops go, this Acer Predator Triton 14 packs specs that you’ll only really be able to surpass with something newer or altogether more expensive. Don’t let the relative age of its 13th Gen Intel Core processor fool you, as these chips are still very performant CPUs.

Right now, the Predator Triton 14 can be yours for just $1,2999.99, making for a $700 saving versus its list price or a 35% discount if you’re more of a percentages person. You’ll need to act fast though, as the Amazon product page reveals this is a limited time deal.

You’re getting a lot of bang for your buck here. A GeForce RTX 4070 is more than capable of driving the laptop’s 1600p Mini LED display and is generally the most powerful GPU we’d recommend at this size of laptop.

This is backed up by suitably souped-up specs too including a Core i7 13700H, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Suffice to say, you should run into few instances where the Predator Triton 14 hits a brick wall, especially with the DLSS 3 suite at your disposal.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can have your new laptop arrive at your doorstep much faster with next day delivery. New subscribers can also snag a 30-day free trial, so you won’t have to spend extra right now.