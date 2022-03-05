Activision Blizzard is “suspending new sales” of its games in Russia

Following the news that Microsoft is cutting off sales of all its products to Russia and EA is following suit with all its games, Activision Blizzard has announced it will be doing the same. The Call of Duty publisher is suspending all sales of its games in Russia and is tripling employee donations to relief organisations in Ukraine.

In a statement posted today in a press release, Activision Blizzard president and COO Daniel Alegre confirmed that the publisher will be “suspending new sales of and in our games in Russia” while the conflict in Ukraine continues. “We will continue to look at ways to support the Ukrainian people,” Alegre says. “I want to reassure you that the safety of our employees is our leadership team’s top priority. We are doing everything possible to assist employees, and their families, who are being directly affected by this tragedy.”

Daniel Alegre also says that Activision Blizzard is “matching employee donations 2:1 to organizations providing immediate relief in the region” and says this effort has raised “over $300,000” USD to charities. “We stand with the Ukrainian people,” Alegre adds, “and will provide updates on any new actions we take as this crisis continues to unfold”.

The response of Activision Blizzard to the Ukraine situation, like with EA and Microsoft, comes after Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov called for game publishers to suspend access to their products to Russia – with the hope that this will motivate Russian citizens to put pressure on their government to end the conflict.

@Xbox @PlayStation You are definitely aware of what is happening in Ukraine right now. Russia declare war not for Ukraine but for all civilized world. If you support human values, you should live the Russian market! pic.twitter.com/tnQr13BsSv — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022

If you would like to support Ukraine yourself, you can donate to UNICEF, Doctors Without Borders, and Voices of Children at those links.