Alienware reveals world’s first ever 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor

Alienware has teased two new, high refresh QD-OLED gaming monitors at TwitchCon 2023: the Alienware AW2725DF and Alienware AW3225QF. While details are scant — this was a tease rather than a full product announcement — there are a few (literally) eye-catching points to get excited about.

Alienware is known for producing high tier gaming monitors such as the Alienware AW3423DW, breaking new ground and push the limits of display equipment. And — from what we can tell — these upcoming products will be no different.

The Alienware AW3225QF will be the world’s first 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor, unless someone surprises us with an out-of-nowhere product launch. It will boast a curved 32-inch screen with a 240Hz refresh rate.

The Alienware AW2725DF also lays claim to a world first as a 360Hz QD-OLED monitor. This 27 inch model looks to be a flat screen, and will probably be 1440p, although 1080p isn’t impossible. At any rate, these new releases should please those who prioritize resolution and those who want a rapid refresh rate at all costs.

The only thing that might wipe the smile off display enthusiasts’ faces is price. While we don’t yet know what the price of either monitor will be, you can expect to part with a fair whack if you want these groundbreaking monitors on your desk. Both products will be available in early January 2024, according to a leaked document shared by WCCFTech. Naturally, we should expect to hear more come CES 2024.

