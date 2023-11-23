Save $500 on this Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4070

Tempting as individual components are, their combined allure in a prebuild cannot be overstated. A powerful and prime example of this is the Alienware Aurora 15. While this gaming PC is enticing on a normal day, it’s all the more so this Black Friday, thanks to a $500 discount courtesy of Best Buy.

The Alienware Aurora 15’s usual asking price of $2,199.99 has come crashing down to $1,699.99. That’s a 23% saving for those of you that prefer to work with percentages. Given the specifications packed inside its eye-catching chassis, it’s nothing short of a bargain.

At the heart of this powerful machine is an Intel Core i7 13700F, accompanied by 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of NVMe storage. However, the star of the show is, naturally, the GeForce RTX 4070, which is nothing less than the best graphics card on the market right now, in our humble opinion.

Taken as a whole, the hardware here is more than powerful enough to handle the best PC games of today and for years to come. This in large part due to the high levels of raw performance these specs offer, but also because of the features they support, namely Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation and Super Resolution.

