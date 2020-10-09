Amazon Prime Day 2020 is coming – maybe it’s time for an upgrade?

Amazon Prime Day is kicking off a little later than usual this year – you can probably guess why – pushing it back from its usual mid-July slot to October 13 and 14. You’re probably wondering whether it should be called ‘Prime Days’, now that it spans two whole days of discounts, but you’ll need to take that up with Amazon itself.

During this time, you’ll see a slew of sales across all your favourite tech brands, whether you’re in the market for a brand new headset, monitor, graphics card, or pretty much anything to take your setup to the next level. There is one unsurprising catch, however, given its name – these deals are exclusive to members of Amazon Prime. The subscription costs $12.99 / £7.99 per month or $119 / £79 per year and comes with a host of benefits, from same- and next-day delivery to Prime Video, Prime Music, and more.

While things don’t kick off properly until next week, Amazon is already setting the tone by slashing the cost of its own devices and encouraging people to shop with a cashback incentive. In the US, anyone that spends $10 or more at Amazon Go will receive $10 store credit to use on Prime Day, while those in the UK that spend £10 or more on select small businesses see the same deal.

Not all Amazon Prime Day deals are equal, however, as the daily deals are accompanied by Lightning Deals, which work on a first-come-first-served basis until stock depletes, and flash sales that only last a couple of hours.

It can be difficult to keep up with given that there’s a flurry of different categories clogging up the feed, but stay tuned here and we’ll keep you up to date with the best PC gaming deals Amazon Prime Day has to offer.