AMD Radeon GPUs are actually discounted for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day discounts on AMD Radeon GPUs are the latest sign that the graphics card market is finally healing, after several years of stock shortages and laughably high prices. Now, some of team red’s best graphics cards can be had for a fraction of the price they were going for just a few months ago.

Visiting the Amazon Prime Day deals section, there’s a decent selection of AMD Radeon GPUs available with substantial discounts. Both the Fighter RX 6600 and Red Devil RX 6650 XT from PowerColor can be had for less than their MSRP, which is all the more enticing when you consider they each come with free copies of Saints Row and Forspoken.

This promotion applies to the Asus TUF RX 6800 as well, for those looking for a little extra graphical horsepower. Plus, opting for the more powerful AMD Radeon GPU nets you a copy of Sniper Elite 5 as an additional freebie.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get in on these deals, so if you’re not already subscribed, we suggest signing up for a free trial today.