Upgrade your GPU to an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and save $70

The newest graphics cards have left value-oriented shoppers understandably wanting, but last generation offerings like the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT still have plenty of pixel pushing power to offer. In fact, you grab one with a hearty discount right now.

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT easily ranks among the best graphics cards for budget shoppers, and it’s currently available for just $349.99, well below its original MSRP of $479.99 and list price of $419.99.

At this price, we think it’s a much better buy than either the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 7600. This is mainly due to its 12GB of VRAM, which give it a better shot at keeping up with the ever-increasing memory demands of modern games.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can have your new graphics card arrive at your doorstep much faster with next day delivery. New subscribers can also snag a 30-day free trial, so you won’t have to spend extra to give your fps a boost.