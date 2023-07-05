AMD accidentally listed an unannounced Radeon RX 7000 GPU

Ever since the launch of the AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card, some budget gamers have likely been patiently waiting for an XT version to materialize. A small mistake by AMD Germany is stoking the fires of hope, as a webpage has appeared listing the unannounced GPU.

As is common with the release of any PC hardware, there exists a product page listing on AMD Germany‘s website for the RDNA 3 graphics card, the Radeon RX 7600. However, as Videocardz keenly spotted, it read “Radeon RX 7600 XT” for a time.

Sincethe product page contains an overview and specifications pertaining to the Radeon RX 7600, this is likely just a mistake on behalf of those responsible for updating the backend of the website. Still, it has consumers speculating if this could be an indication that an XT model is in the works.

Our AMD Radeon RX 7600 review describes the GPU as a “perfectly good card,” if you don’t care much for features like tracing, but it’s held back by its 8GB of VRAM. If the XT variant were to be a reality, perhaps we could snag a VRAM boost, but until then we can only speculate.

