There’s no denying that the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT is a good graphics card, falling shy of greatness mainly due to how closely it was priced to its sibling, the Radeon RX 7800 XT. Now, thanks to a deal on Newegg, the AMD GPU is less than $400 and proves a tempting pixel-pushing upgrade.

Right now on Newegg, the best graphics card hopeful, the Radeon RX 7700 XT can be yours for $399, down from its $449 MSRP. This $50 (11%) saving requires the use of a discount code, listed below.

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT discount code: VGAEXCAA995

In my Radeon RX 7700 XT review, I said that “if AMD slashed the cost of the 7700 XT by $50 or so, matching the price of the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, it would be in a far better position.” This discount does just that, making what I described as “the cheapest current-generation graphics card that I can generally recommend” all the easier to endorse.

While we’d strongly suggest avoiding the GeForce RTX 4060 series if you can help it, check out our GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB review if you’re curious to see how the competition performs.