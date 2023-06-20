AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT specs leak reveals VRAM and more

A listing on the EEC reveals the existence of the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT GPU, complete with details on the amount of VRAM it'll pack.

A listing on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website reveals that the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is all but confirmed. Better still, we have some details on how much VRAM the graphics card will boast.

The EEC listing relates to two models of the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT by ASRock, the PG 16GO and PGW 16GO. According to the finder details contained within, the GPUs will feature 16GB of VRAM.

We know very little else about the Radeon RX 7800 XT, other than it will likely use the Navi 32 GPU, instead of the more powerful variants found in the Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX. Finally, it’s suggested it will also use a 256-bit memory bus.

It likely won’t be long until we get the full AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT specs list, for both the reference card and these ASRock models. However, if you can’t wait for the RX 7800 XT, you can check out our list of the best graphics cards to get upgrading your setup sooner rather than later.

When Rosalie isn't daydreaming about finally owning a Steam Deck, you can usually find her writing up the latest news on everything AMD, Nvidia, and Intel. You can also find her work on the likes of TechRadar and GameByte.

