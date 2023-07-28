AMD just launched a new GPU, but you can’t have it

AMD has unveiled a new GPU but, sadly, you probably won’t be able to get your hands on it. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 Golden Rabbit Edition (GRE), replete with 5,120 cores and 16GB VRAM for a fairly modest $649, is a China-exclusive graphics card, so the rest of the world can only look on with envy at the new card.

The RX 7900 GRE is built on a Navi 31 XL design with an unusually small package, confirming the existence of a hybrid Navi 31/32 design according to VideoCardz. This long-rumored GPU, AMD’s answer to Nvidia AD103 silicon, marries the performance of the Navi 31 die with the dinky Navi 32 package, making it feasible to deploy on mobile platforms.

Here are the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE specs:

GPU Navi 31/32 Stream processors 5,120 Compute units 80 Ray accelerators

80 (2nd Gen.) Game clock 1880MHz Boost clock 2245MHz VRAM 16GB GDDR6 Bus width 256-bit TBP 260W MSRP / RRP $649

Its makeup isn’t a million miles off the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, which is quite encouraging for the RX 7900 considering the price. At $649, it costs a whopping $250 less than the 7900 XT. However, according to early benchmarking, it’s got the performance to match its lower price.

Chinese media found the RX 7900 XT left its younger Golden Rabbit sibling in the dust, although the RX 7900 GRE did at least outperform the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, as detailed by Expreview. Still, it’s unlikely to cause a shift in the GPU hierachy, in our view.