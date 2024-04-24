Get AMD’s most powerful Radeon graphics card for its lowest ever price

Where once the Radeon RX 7900 XTX confidently commanded a cost just shy of $1,000, it now finds itself at the center of a graphics card deal and can be had for a substantial discount. Make no mistake, though, this is a mighty powerful pixel pusher that packs plenty of performance, especially at its now lowest ever price.

If you’re someone who doesn’t care for ray tracing or doesn’t view it as top priority, then the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is the best graphics card you can get for your system right now. With ray traced effects disabled, the only card capable of defeating the AMD flagship is the considerably more expensive GeForce RTX 4090 and even then there’s only usually a few frames between the two.

Right now, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX can be had for as little as $850 via Newegg (link). More specifically, the cost of the PowerColor Hellhound variant of the graphics card can be brought down by $100, from its list price of $950, after applying promo code NEGGPLUSDR2387 to your checkout (do note, though, that you will need to be a Newegg+ member to access this deal.)

You can check out our Radeon RX 7900 XTX review, complete with benchmarks, for a more detailed look at what makes this such an excellent graphics card. To give you a quick example of its performance, though, it averaged 61 frames-per-second in our testing running Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K with ray tracing disabled. Again, the only card able to beat it in this instance is the GeForce RTX 4090, which only manages another 11fps despite costing substantially more.

Frame rates aside, though, it packs 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM making it suitable for gaming across all major resolutions, particularly at 4K. Better still, for those of you wary of the 12VHPWR connector as featured on GeForce RTX 40 series cards, it uses good, old, power connectors.

To increase its value further, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX now has access to FSR Frame Generation, addressing one of the only shortfalls it endured at launch. You of course have FSR Super Resolution at your disposal too, for all your upscaling wants and needs.

If you want an overview of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX’s closest alternatives, check out our Radeon RX 7900 XT review. For the most up-to-date benchmarks, though, look no further than our GeForce RTX 4080 Super review featuring fresh frame rate data.