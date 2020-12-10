AMD extends production of the RX 6000 series to address its stock shortage

After the RX 6000 series sold out instantly at launch, the rumours floating around yesterday that AMD had discontinued the production of its reference cards for the RX 6000 series took us by surprise, especially considering how demand for the best graphics cards from both AMD and Nvidia is massively outstripping supply right now. The release of the RX 6900 XT this week was a prime example, with stock running out in just minutes.

Thankfully, that myth was dispelled on Wednesday by the general manager of AMD Radeon, Scott Herkelman, stating on Twitter that production of the reference cards had been extended “indefinitely due to popular demand.”

It’s usual practice for AMD, as well as Nvidia, to discontinue the production of its reference cards once stock has run its course, passing the baton onto third-party custom card manufacturers. But the decision to indefinitely extend reference design production should help boost the stock levels, which could lead to a reduction in the massively inflated prices on graphics cards right now.

We’ll have to wait and see how this affects availability of AMD’s Big Navi cards as we go into 2021, but currently, its latest cards are sold out everywhere – unless you want to empty your wallets on scalpers’ inflated prices.

We've just officially extended the reference design builds indefinitely due to popular demand. Thanks for the feedback. — Scott Herkelman (@sherkelman) December 9, 2020

If you are looking to pick up a graphics card this year though, don’t fret – our best graphics card guide contains some last-gen cards that are still great performers for budget-conscious PC builds, which you may have some more luck grabbing.