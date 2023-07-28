While the AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT isn’t a current generation graphics card, it still packs plenty of punch to challenge its younger siblings in both performance and value. So, if you need a new pixel pusher, you’ll be pleased to hear this AMD GPU has never been cheaper to buy and, better still, nets you a copy of Starfield at no extra charge.

Right now, the AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT is down from its $444.99 list price to just $339.99, saving you a whopping $105 (24%). It’s even cheaper if you factor in the cost of the complimentary Starfield Premium Edition key, bringing in further savings of $99.99, effectively making the GPU $240.00. UK shoppers can get in on these discounts too!

Compared to the AMD Radeon RX 7600, the 6750 XT is a better long term investment thanks to its 12GB of VRAM. This makes it better suited for 1440p gaming, as well as using higher resolution textures at 1080p. Recent releases like Star Wars: Jedi Survivor demonstrate that 8GB of VRAM simply isn’t enough in 2023, and future games will likely demand more, leaving the 6750 XT in a good position.

