Among Us chicken nugget sells for nearly $100,000 on eBay

Someone has spent close to $100,000 – around £70,986 – on a chicken nugget that looks a wee bit like a character from Among Us. The snack was put up on eBay by a user from America called Polizna before it went viral and attracted 184 bids, with someone then finally winning out by putting down $99,997.

The seller has listed its condition as “used’ – sure, the little nuggety bean doesn’t appear to have any hungry bite marks in the photos, but it makes far better sense than BNWT. The seller also adds that the item will be frozen and then air sealed to ensure freshness. Oh, and if you were wondering, the Among Us-shaped nugget came from a BTS Combo meal from McDonald’s – I wonder if that adds to the value at all.

The seller also replied to a tweet from Xbox (below) saying it better come with Szechuan sauce for that price. “Joke’s on them,” they say. “I have Szechuan [sauce], and at buyer’s request will ship some with the nugget.”

Elsewhere in Among Us land, the studio, InnerSloth, has been revealing new colours for crewmates since the game is expanding. We’ve got pink and tan so far, but will we get a nugget crewmate? Only time will tell, friends.

For that price it must come with Szechuan Sauce. — Xbox (@Xbox) June 1, 2021

The social deduction game was available for free on the Epic Games Store for a brief period, shooting up from 350k daily PC players to two million. Not saying it had anything to do with the nugget, but who knows.

If you’re looking for more games like Among Us, you know where to click.