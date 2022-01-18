Among Us devs confirm friend lists in 2022 roadmap

Innersloth has pulled back the curtain on what’s coming to Among Us in 2022. There are big additions like a new map and mode on the horizon, but also some welcome quality-of-life updates a little closer in time and even a gosh darn friend list.

“I know, I know, you’ve been asking for a friend list for ages! It’s happening!” community director Victoria Tran says. “Finally, you’ll be able to keep in contact with any crewmates you get along with … or keep tabs on your greatest enemies, I guess? We know a ton of you have found some lifelong friendships from this game, and that’s really cool – we want to allow you to keep in touch and continue playing games together!”

Tran goes on to explain that quality-of-life tweaks will aim to make account creation, Cosmicube redemption, chat choice, and other aspects of the game less confusing. “You’re basically experiencing the building of Among Us and our adjustment to its popularity with us,” Tran says. “That being said, confusing you isn’t the goal, so making improvements to the UX is also coming up next. Thanks for being patient with us!”

You’re also getting Ghostface cosmetics soon, which you may recognise from the popular series Scream – imagine that, getting done in by a hooded figure while trying to empty some bins in Among Us. The goodies will be free, and are coming “soon”.

Here’s a closer look. #Ghostface cosmetics are coming soon to #AmongUs in our first ever movie integration! Stay tuned for updates. I’ll be waiting for you in weapons. 🔪 #ScreamMovie pic.twitter.com/to1HSAbc2X — Scream (@ScreamMovies) January 14, 2022

Later this year, we’re also getting a new map, hide-and-seek mode, and more roles. Innersloth says there will be more collaborations, too, so stay tuned for those.

