Among Us servers down thanks to sabotage

Are Among Us servers down in the US and Europe? It seems so, as the social deduction multiplayer game is apparently under DDoS attack this weekend by hackers. Developer Innersloth is working on getting the servers back up but confirms – Among Us is sabotaged.

Among Us is one of the most recognisable indie games in the world and basically single-handedly popularised the social deduction game – including the part about the enemy team needing to sabotage key systems to sneakily take down the other players. Fortunately, Innersloth is taking the irony of Among Us itself being sabotaged with good humour.

As Innersloth reported on Friday, its servers in North America and Europe were hit by denial of service (DDoS) attacks – causing players to receive constant error messages when they tried to go online. Innersloth was forced to take Among Us offline to fix the problem, while jokingly complaining about having to work at the weekend (tell me about it).

As of right now, servers are going up and down constantly, and the developer warns that they aren’t “stable” right now – but will alert players when Among Us is back to normal. That hasn’t happened yet, and players on PC and consoles are still receiving the error messages.

servers are still down while we work to fix the DDoS sabotage they may come on/off but will update u when we think they're stable, sorry!!! pic.twitter.com/vMmb74ttbJ — Among Us 🚨 servers down (@AmongUsGame) March 26, 2022

Hopefully, Innersloth can sort this out quickly so Among Us players can get back to their regular brand of sabotage, suspicion, and back-stabbing in due time.

Among Us Among Us Humble $4.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.