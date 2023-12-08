AOC Agon AG493UCX2 review

The AOC Agon monitor AG493UCX2 is an absolute monster. Its curved 49-inch screen with a 32:9 aspect ratio is immensely impressive, and if you’re looking to immerse yourself in your games (and you have plenty of desk space) you might be wondering whether it deserves your attention.

So is bigger, better? The screen resolution is 5120 x 1440 pixels across the 48.8-inch useable screen and despite its size, the curvature is more subtle at 1800R. It’s not all about sheer dimensions for the AG493UCX2, though. As an upgrade on the existing AG493UCX, its 165Hz refresh rate puts it in the higher levels of the market, among the best curved gaming monitors, while six gaming modes can be tailored to different genres.

What lets this monitor down is the basic HDR support in the form of DisplayHDR400. It isn’t bad, but it lags when compared to competitors like the Asus ROG Strix XG32UQ. If you want the very best screen quality possible, you will want to look elsewhere. But there’s a lot to like about the Agon AG493UCX2, which we’ll delve into below.

Specs

AOC Agon AG493UCX2 specs:

Screen size 49 inches Refresh rate 165Hz Connectivity 2 x HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm Headphone out

USB-C 3.2, Display Port 1.4 Speakers Yes Dimension (with stand) 1194.4 x (467.6~567.6) x 308mm Weight 31.7lbs (14.4kg)

Features

As you’d expect, the Agon comes in a giant box, with cables for HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C to USB-C for connectivity. There is also a remote control, a power adapter, and, of course, a base so the screen can stand on its own.

If you’re getting it out of the box on your own then you might struggle due to how the 31lbs is distributed. I found myself having to lay the monitor facedown or lean it against my body, and having someone to help will make setup a smoother process. Once you have the screen out of the box, attaching the sturdy metal base is straightforward and I didn’t need to read through the included instructions to get it up and running.

After plugging in the power and HDMI cable, the Agon is ready to rock. The in-built display menu is very detailed and well thought out. In addition to the usual screen controls, such as brightness, contrast, and color settings, there are a host of other quality-of-life options.

Preset profiles exist for movies, games, sports, etc, while there are three customizable gaming profiles to dial in your preferred settings. Even for each game genre if you’d like. Or if you want to use the preset settings, then there are options for first-person shooter, real-time strategy, and racing. During my time testing the Agon, I didn’t notice significant differences between these modes, but your mileage may vary.

AOC has designed the Agon with gamers in mind as the gaming-specific settings are myriad. You can overlay crosshairs, improve shadow visibility (called Shadow Control), and track your refresh rate.

Design

The design of the Agon is functional, but that will suit many users who want a monitor for gaming and working. The 49-inch screen feels well-built, and the attachment for the stand on the back is extremely sturdy. It carries the weight of the monitor well and the rotation feels like it will last the test of time.

A thin bezel lines the left, top, and right-hand side of the display while a larger bezel with the red Agon logo lines the bottom. This design maximizes the display size. My one criticism is that the buttons on the bottom of the monitor are fairly unresponsive and need to be firmly pushed to get them to react. Given the Agon also comes with a remote control, this is hardly a big gripe.

Performance and functionality

I’ll start by talking about the obvious spectacle provided by this monitor. At the risk of repeating myself, the size is something. That’s the main focus of this screen, which is both its biggest pro and con. I’m not saying the Agon is terrible. It is very good. The colors pop, if they are maybe slightly oversaturated, and the blacks are deeper than on an IPS screen. When I used the standard SDR mode, I found the neon lights in Cyberpunk 2077 to be very colorful and vibrant.

Variable rate refresh support is guaranteed through AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification. However, Nvidia graphics card users can still run variable refresh via G-Sync, albeit without official support. However, the DisplayHDR 400 certification does mean that you are not getting a true high dynamic range screen. I sometimes found things a little washed out or the detail lost in really bright highlights. These are minor issues and I only noticed them when I was looking for them.

The relatively gentle 1800R panel curvature is far away from the tighter 1000R of the Samsung G9, while the 165Hz refresh rate is fast enough for most online gamers. The 5,120 by 1,440 resolution sounds good on paper, but over such a big panel you only get a 109DPI pixel density.

Should you buy the AOC Agon AG493UCX2?

Yes: If you want a giant screen for an immersive experience

Yes: It has features designed for gaming

No: You want a true HDR display

No: If you want a monitor for use with consoles

If you want size and a good but not great display then I highly recommend the AOC Agon AG493UCX2. If you want a true HDR and the best display possible then I would look elsewhere. Those lacking in the space will want a monitor with a smaller footprint.

If the AOC Agon AG493UCX2 isn’t for you

Conclusion

The AOC Agon AG493UCX2 is designed to blow you away with size, spectacle, and immersion. The 49-inch display does that and more. It is cinematic in scope and AOC has specced some nice features to make it appeal to gamers.

If you are looking for the best visual performance from your gaming monitor then you will be better off looking at an OLED. However, given the price of $1100 and a refresh rate that never found me wanting, the AOC Agon AG493UCX2 is a great all-rounder.