AOC announces the U28G2XU2, a 4K gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1

AOC has just announced a new 4K gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 inputs, the U28G2XU2. The inclusion of the latest HDMI specification makes it a great choice for anyone who wants to use the same screen for their gaming PC and games consoles, but it comes with a heap of other features too.

Featuring a 144Hz refresh rate, the U28G2XU2 is a 4K gaming monitor that should show the best PC games in their sharpest and smoothest light, with its fast IPS panel providing a hasty 1ms grey-to-grey response time. It supports Freesync Premium too, meaning you’ll be safe from screen tearing even while playing in HDR.

Why settle for 4K visuals OR smooth gameplay? Introducing our latest monitor, the AOC GAMING U28G2XU2 with 4K UHD and HDMI 2.1 for unbelievable detail at high refresh rates. Get lost exploring beautiful worlds, whether you're gaming on PC or on console. — AGON by AOC (@AOC_Gaming) July 11, 2022

If you’re worried about your system not having the best graphics card with HDMI 2.1 outputs, fret not as the U28G2XU2 comes packed with two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs which can make full use of the monitor via display stream compression (DSC).

The AOC U28G2XU2 will be available later this month, for £689.99 GBP. We’ll be sure to update this article as soon as USD and EU pricing are announced.