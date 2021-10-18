The next Apex Legends character is Ash, from Titanfall 2

Respawn is continuing to deepen the ties between Apex Legends and Titanfall, offering a bit of solace to fans of the original series – or pouring salt in the wounds of everyone desperate for Titanfall 3, depending on your perspective. The new Apex Legends season will introduce Titanfall 2’s Ash as the game’s next legend, alongside a weapon straight out of the old series.

Apex Legends: Escape will see the debut of Ash, who first appeared in Titanfall 2 as the one who rips the batteries out of the BT-7274 Titan that you end up piloting throughout the game. She’s killed – well, ‘killed’ – in the course of that game, but was reconstructed in cyborg form as part of the Apex Legends’ Broken Ghost event, and in lore is serving as the host of the Arenas mode. The teaser trailer suggests that Ash is now suffering some sort of war of personalities.

We won’t get much in the way of detail on Ash’s abilities until further Season 11 details are revealed in the weeks to come. Datamined info – which is always subject to change – suggest that she’ll have a portal ultimate similar to Wraith’s, and will be able to see the locations of all death boxes on the map through her passive.

We’re also getting the C.A.R. SMG as part of this update, as the official site notes – another Titanfall throwback.

Apex Legends: Escape is currently expected to launch on November 2. If you’re looking for more battle royale games to check out in the meantime, you can follow that link.