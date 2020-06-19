Apex Legends: Lost Treasures launches next week, and brings mobile respawn beacons

Apex Legends is still squarely in the middle of Season 5, but that doesn’t mean that today’s EA Play event is lacking news for Respawn’s battle royale. Lost Treasures launches on June 23 and brings with it a new collection event, a retooled LTM, and a notable new gameplay feature in mobile respawn beacons.

The brief trailer doesn’t offer much info on how mobile respawn beacons will work – stay tuned for the inevitable official blog that’ll break them down in greater detail – but they should give you more options when for where to respawn downed teammates. As, er, that whole ‘mobile respawn beacon’ thing implies.

Lost Treasures itself focuses on Crypto, and will feature a new town takeover called, tellingly, Crypto’s Map Room. There’ll naturally be a new collection event and limited event cosmetics. We’ll also see the return of the shotguns-and-snipers only LTM, Armed and Dangerous, but this time it’s going to be Evolved – all evolved armour.

We’ll see how all the new features play out when Lost Treasures launches on June 23.

